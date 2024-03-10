Tinubu Capable Of Defending Nigeria Against Terrorism, Others — Shettima

Senator Kashim Shettima, Nigeria’s Vice President on Saturday said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is up to the challenge of defending the country against terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements.

Shettima, the former Governor of Borno State made this remark while speaking with the families of the kidnapped students and staff of Kaduna State.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that some unknown gunmen invaded the Kaduna community and kidnapped no fewer than 287 school pupils in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Sympathizing with the kidnapped victims’ families, Shettima said in order to achieve this goal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given security agencies the directive to stop at nothing until the kidnapped schoolchildren safely return to their parents.

In a bid to protect the security of the abducted children, the Vice President, who met behind closed doors with the chief of security, parents of the abducted schoolchildren, Kuriga community leaders, and state government representatives, also advised the media to report with caution.

He made the point that protecting citizens’ lives and property is the fundamental reason government exists.

“I am here on the behest of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to emphasize with the government and people of Kaduna State over the sad incident of this kidnapping of our school kids.

“The President is personally pained by what happened and he has instructed the security agencies to leave no stone unturned until we return our kids to their parents.

“The President has spoken with the Governor of Kaduna State four times, he has spoken with me three times about far with the rescue of the kids.

“As rightly captured by His Excellency the Governor, the situation is pathetic. I will align with His Excellency and impress on our friends in the media, we are all stakeholders in the Nigeria Project, therefore we should be more circumspect, let us be more selective in our choice of reporting on the internet of our kids that are not currently with us. I want to commend you and solicit your continuous support.

“Once again on behalf of my principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, please, accept our heartfelt sympathy over the incident that has befallen our people.

“Be rest assured that the President is equal to the task. The very essence of the existence of government is to secure the lives and property of the citizens. He has tasked the entire security architecture in the country to get back our kids safely,” the Vice President said.