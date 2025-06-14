Tinubu Can’t Deliver Meaningful Economic Reform Without… – Agbakoba

Share

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba, has said President Bola Tinubu will not be able to deliver meaningful economic reforms unless Nigeria’s current political and governance structure is fundamentally restructured.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Agbakoba emphasised the urgent need for decentralisation of power, urging President Tinubu to devolve key responsibilities from the Federal Government to state and local governments.

According to the respected legal luminary, who cited the gap between official economic statistics and the lived realities of Nigerians, questioned the relevance of government data to the average citizen.

He said, “He cannot achieve any meaningful economic reform in the context of the current political governance structure,” Agbakoba declared. “Some call it restructuring, some say decentralisation or devolution, whatever the name, the president must act.”

“When the National Bureau of Statistics announces a GDP growth rate of 3.3 per cent, is it happening on the ground—where garri, rice, beans, and palm oil are crippling people?”

He called on Tinubu to approach the remaining two years of his administration with renewed urgency and political courage, starting with a deliberate transfer of key powers in the Exclusive Legislative List to state governments.

Additionally, Agbakoba advocated for greater autonomy for Nigeria’s 774 local governments, insisting on a more functional three-tier system focused on public service delivery.

“All Nigerians want are services: education, health, jobs, security, and good pensions. The only way this can be achieved is to rejig Nigeria.”

