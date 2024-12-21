Tinubu Cancels Lagos Events To Honour Abuja, Anambra Stampede Victims

Share

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow following the recent stampedes in Maitama, Abuja, and Okija, Anambra State during palliative collections.

The tragedies, which also bear a disturbing resemblance to a similar incident in Ibadan, Oyo State earlier this week, prompted President Tinubu to call for stricter crowd control measures by local and state authorities.

In a show of respect, the President cancelled all scheduled events in Lagos, including his much-anticipated presence at the Lagos Boat Regatta, themed “Our Water, Our Heritage, Our Life.”

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the stampedes occurred during events at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama and a community centre in Okija, leaving many dead and injured.

However, the news was broke when President Tinubu was set to watch the boat parade from his Ikoyi residence alongside dignitaries, including Lagos State government officials and traditional white cap chiefs, who had already gathered at the venue.

Receiving briefings about the incidents, he cancelled his appearance and instead issued a press statement of condolence.

In his remarks, the President urged event organisers, charitable organisations, and corporate bodies to adhere to strict safety protocols to avoid such avoidable tragedies.

He noted the importance of prioritising public safety, especially during high-attendance events, to prevent operational lapses.

“Our prayers of divine comfort and healing are with the grieving families. These tragedies are avoidable if necessary safeguards are strictly enforced,” Tinubu said.

He prayed for the repose of the souls lost and wished the injured a swift recovery.

Despite his absence, the President extended his best wishes to the Lagos State Government and organisers of the Lagos Boat Regatta for a successful festival.

