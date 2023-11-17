Tinubu Cancels 40% IGR Deduction From Universities

President Bola Tinubu on Friday announced the cancellation of the automatic deduction of 40 per cent from the Internally Generated Revenues (IGR) of federal universities.

President Tinubu made the announcement while speaking at an ongoing 75th Founder’s Day ceremony of the University of Ibadan (UI) in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Represented by the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, Tinubu said the policy implementation is ill-timed, adding that universities are struggling in their operations.

Tinubu, however, pledged his commitment to the reform of the nation’s education sector as the bedrock for national development.

He said: “The 40 per cent IGR automatic deduction policy stands cancelled. This is not the best time for such a policy since our universities are struggling.” It would be recalled that in October, the Ministry of Finance notified academic institutions nationwide of its plan to automatically deduct 40 per cent from their IGR. This move, generated mixed reactions, especially from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and other stakeholders. ASUU had in a statement signed by its national president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, explained that universities were not revenue-generating agencies, saying that the obligatory fees paid by students were to provide the necessary tools for them to be properly educated, noting that the policy will impoverish the university system.

However, a leaked memo addressed to the heads of the universities by the Nigerian government noted that from November, universities will have 40 per cent of revenues generated internally and deposited in their accounts will be deducted automatically by the government via the Treasury Single Accounts (TSA).

A copy of the memo addressed to the Office of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja by the Revenue and Investment Department of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation in the Federal Ministry of Finance, notified the institution of automatic deduction of 40 per cent of its IGR by the government.

Dated October 17 with reference R&I/2045/T/252, and signed by the Director of Revenue and Investment Department, Felix Ogundairo, the letter disclosed that the decision, which affects all partially funded government agencies and parastatals including universities, is in line with the provisions of Section 62 of Finance Act 2020.