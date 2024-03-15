Tinubu Can Secure Release Of Kaduna, Sokoto Students In 15 Days – Bwala

In a bid to rescue the abducted school pupils in Kaduna and Sokoto States, former spokesman of the defunct Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, on Friday said President Bola Tinubu can secure their freedom within 15 days.

Speaking on Arise TV’s Morning Show, Bwala said President Tinubu can direct the service chiefs to ensure the rescue of the girls within 15 days or be sacked.

According to Bwala: “Mr President can get these children back within 15 days, he should instruct the service chiefs to ensure they are rescued in 15 days or he relieves them of their duties.”

Recall that last Thursday, terrorists had kidnapped 280 students and staff of a school in Kuriga, Kaduna State, during school hours.

Their abductors have demanded N1 billion naira as ransom.

In a similar vein, terrorists had kidnapped 16 students of a Qur’anic school in Sokoto State, demanding N20 million as ransom.