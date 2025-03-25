Share

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Gabam, has said no one is immune to electoral defeat, insisting that the 2027 presidential election will not be won by individual brilliance or strategy alone.

Gabam who made this remark during an interview on Channels Television’s Politic Today on Monday revealed that top political dignitaries are defecting to the SDP in large numbers across the country.

He emphasized that the party remains open to welcoming more prominent figures into its ranks, as he insisted that President Bola Tinubu may lose the 2027 presidential election.

New Telegraph recalls that former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, recently dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the SDP.

The shift has fueled speculation about growing dissatisfaction within the APC and renewed momentum for opposition parties ahead of the next general elections.

“Virtually every day, we receive decampees to SDP from every state of the federation. Just today, I received some in my office—these are dignitaries,” Gabam stated.

He further noted that over 300 resignation letters from high-profile politicians, including former senators and ministers, have been recorded as they switch allegiance to the SDP.

Gabam affirmed that the party is determined to take over power from the APC in the next election cycle.

“As a leader of a political party, my mission is to take over the government. The mission of the APC is to retain power, and the mission of the PDP is to take over power,” he declared.

He expressed confidence that the current administration’s failure to address the concerns of Nigerians will cost it the 2027 election.

“Anyone can lose the election; it’s not about individual brilliance or strategy. If there was brilliance, if there was efficacy in power, they wouldn’t have been making the mistakes they are making today,” Gabam said.

He further stressed that Nigeria has an abundance of untapped talent capable of delivering quality leadership, adding that no single individual has a monopoly on governance.

With the growing wave of defections and political realignments, analysts suggest that the 2027 presidential race could be more competitive than expected.

