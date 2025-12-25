Tinubu Campaigners Preach Unity, Distribute Palliatives In Ondo

A pro-President Bola Ahmed Tinubu group, operating under the banner of the Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG), has organised a statewide celebration tagged Asiwaju Christmas Fiesta for residents and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.

The fiesta, held across the three senatorial districts of the state, brought together party members, stakeholders, and supporters in a show of unity, fellowship, and goodwill, in line with the group’s core values.

Speaking on the event, the Director-General of the Asiwaju Mandate Group, Chief Olumuyiwa Asagunla, described the celebration as a demonstration of unity, loyalty, and appreciation for the unwavering commitment of members across Ondo State.

Asagunla commended participants for their dedication and urged them to remain united, focused, and steadfast as the group continues to promote the progressive governance agenda and people-centred leadership of President Tinubu’s administration.

He also paid glowing tribute to the Convener of the group and Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, describing him as a committed progressive leader whose vision and leadership have continued to inspire grassroots mobilisation and purposeful governance.

According to Asagunla, the Minister’s support and encouragement have remained central to the growth, cohesion, and expansion of the Asiwaju Mandate Group across the state, noting that the Christmas Fiesta reflected Tunji-Ojo’s people-centred philosophy and commitment to unity, empowerment, and inclusive political engagement.

The events across the senatorial districts were attended by prominent leaders and stakeholders of the Asiwaju Mandate Group, as well as party and community leaders.

In Ondo North Senatorial District, dignitaries in attendance included Hon. Ife Ehindero, Member of the House of Representatives representing Akoko North East/Akoko North West; Hon. Fatai Atere, Member of the Ondo State House of Assembly representing Akoko North West Constituency I; alongside several party chieftains and community leaders.

The Ondo Central edition was graced by former commissioners Hon. Yetunde Adeyanju, Hon. Tobi Ogunleye, and Dr. Lawrence Ibukun, as well as the former Accountant-General of Ondo State, Chief Kelly Agboola, and other party leaders.

In Ondo South Senatorial District, notable attendees included Ondo State representative at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and leader of the Asiwaju Mandate Group, Hon. Otito Atikase; Alhaji Olurimisi, a prominent Islamic leader in the state; the wife of Senator Yele Omogunwa; Hon. Yele Akinya; and former Commissioner Hon. Yetunde Adeyanju, among others.

During the fiesta, various gift items including blenders, electric fans, gas stoves, and Android televisions were distributed to selected residents, while all attendees received Christmas gift packs from the organisers.

A 14-year-old performer who thrilled the audience during the celebration was also rewarded with a cash gift of ₦250,000, following the directive of the Minister of Interior, as part of efforts to encourage creativity and youth empowerment in the state.