Tinubu Campaigners Meet Artisans, Secure 367,000-Man Support Base In Ondo

The Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG), a support platform for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reelection bid, has secured the backing of a coalition of artisans in Ondo State, strengthening grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general election.

Led by its Director-General, Asiwaju Muyiwa Asagunla, AMG met with key representatives of artisan associations, including Hon. Daisi Komolafe, Senior Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor on Artisan Matters and Coordinator of the Association of Nigeria Artisans and Technicians (ASNAT).

Other leaders present included Mr. Ismaila Akorede, Chairman of the Licensed Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria (LECAN); Mr. Shitu Kehinde, Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Union of Tailors (NUT), Ondo State Chapter; Prince Oyesola, President of NUT and ASNAT Secretary; and Comrade Ife Morgan, Real Estate Manager, Akure South Local Government.

In his address, Asagunla described AMG as a movement inspired by Minister of Interior Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to advance President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is the bedrock of Nigeria’s transformation, aimed at restoring confidence and creating opportunities for present and future generations. Dr. Tunji-Ojo remains a key driver of this vision and is uniquely endowed to actualise a new Nigeria,” Asagunla said.

Speaking on behalf of the artisans, Komolafe pledged their full support for Tinubu’s administration and reelection, revealing that the coalition represents over 367,000 members across the state.

“Our conviction to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is unshakable. What we are witnessing in terms of transformation and restoration of hope is second to none. The artisans are committed to going beyond Ondo State to spread this message,” Komolafe declared.

He also praised Dr. Tunji-Ojo for his reforms at the Ministry of Interior and commended President Tinubu for appointing Ondo State indigenes to strategic positions, citing Adesina Akinyemi’s role as National Coordinator of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

To strengthen grassroots mobilisation, the artisans announced the appointment of senatorial district coordinators: Prince Oyesola (North), Comrade Ife Morgan (Central), and Mr. Ismaila Akorede (South).