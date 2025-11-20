Tinubu Campaigners Inaugurate New Directorates In Ondo

The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) in Ondo State has announced the inauguration of new directorates, appointing Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, a former Deputy Governor, and other prominent politicians to lead efforts aimed at mobilizing support for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu.

According to the Director-General of the organization, Ademola Adegoroye, a former Minister of Transport, the appointments are intended to strengthen the group’s capacity for grassroots mobilization across the state.

He also named a host of experienced politicians and technocrats to key positions within the organization.

Mr. Ajibola Adetula, CEO of Afripoint Group, was appointed Head of the Directorate of Administration/Secretariat, with Ms. Taiye Ibirogba Afilaka, an accomplished administrator and agribusiness leader, serving as his deputy.

Boye Adegbemisoye, former Executive Chairman of Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government and ex-Commissioner for Public Utilities, was named Head of the Directorate of Organisation, while Bayo Anifowose, a former Ese Odo Local Government Chairman and current OSOPADEC board member, will serve as Deputy Head.

In the Directorate of Finance, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, former Deputy Governor and two-time commissioner, was appointed Director. Dr. Yemi Mahmud, a seasoned politician and former Commissioner for Women Affairs, will lead the Directorate of Welfare and Special Interest, with Erelu Modupe Martins as Deputy Director.

Dr. Omorinola Akinduro-Olanipekun, a member of the Chartered Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria (CIPAN) and veteran political actor, was named Director of the Directorate of Women Affairs, assisted by grassroots mobiliser Yeyeoge Olufunlola Oluwadare as Deputy.

The TSG Professionals Directorate will be headed by Hon. Idowu Otetubi, a chartered accountant and former commissioner, with legal practitioner Olatunde Ayemo serving as his deputy.

Senatorial coordinators were also appointed, including Chief Foluso Aminu for Ondo North, a former Chief of Staff to the late Governor Adebayo Adefarati; Dr. Kola Ademujimi for Ondo Central, a former Chief of Staff to Governor Olusegun Mimiko; and Pastor Olusegun Aiyerin for Ondo South, a former top aviation administrator and two-time local government chairman.

Adegoroye said the appointments were made to ensure that credible and experienced individuals are positioned to lead mobilization efforts statewide in support of President Tinubu, his administration, and the APC.

He noted that the group, which enjoys the backing of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is committed to deepening engagement across communities as more dividends of democracy are delivered to the people.

He also hinted that additional appointments will be announced in the coming days.