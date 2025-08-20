Tinubu Campaigners Inaugurate Local, Ward Executives In Ondo LG

…AMG Mobilises For CVR

The Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG) has inaugurated its Ward and Local Government Executives in Akoko North East Local Government, Ikare-Akoko area of Ondo State, to assist with mobilisation at the grassroots.

In his address, the Director General (DG) of the campaign group, Asiwaju Olumuyiwa Asagunla, charged the newly sworn executives to prioritise door-to-door mobilisation in line with AMG’s statewide push under its Leader and Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Asagunla stressed that the movement is “built to organise, educate and sensitise voters from the unit level upward,” while aligning with the progressive agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC.

According to him, “This inauguration is a reaffirmation of AMG’s commitment to consolidating its structures across the state in line with its mission to mobilise support for the progressive agenda and the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC in 2027.”

Other group leaders also urged the executives to demonstrate loyalty, unity, and diligence in carrying out their responsibilities, describing their roles as pivotal to consolidating the party’s base ahead of future elections.

The inauguration of the group across the local governments in the state was suspended in 2024 to allow members to campaign for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate of the state in the last gubernatorial elections.

The inauguration, which took place at Ikare Mega School Hall, drew notable political leaders and stakeholders from across the state.

Among the dignitaries present were Hon. Gani Amuda, Secretary, Ondo North Senatorial District of the APC; Chiefs Deni Akerele, a former member of the House of Representatives, and Liadi Ekunnusi; as well as Hon. Olu Arowolo, former Chairman of Akoko North East Local Government.

Leading the AMG State Executive to the event was Asagunla. He was accompanied by the Secretary, Hon Corporal Nanaopiri, Barrister Ade Pelemo, Director of Legal Matters, Engineer Babatunde Gbalajobi, Director of Special Duties, alongside other key state officials of the group.

Asagunla also asked the newly sworn executives at the Ward and Local Government levels to mobilise for the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) embarked upon by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He advised those who have not registered as voters to use the CVR and those who want to transfer their voter’s card to use the opportunity to do so before the opportunity closes. He said it is those who registered as voters who would be able to express their support for President Tinubu in the next presidential election.