Tinubu Campaigners Inaugurate Leaders’ Council In Ondo

A campaign group for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ondo State,

Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG) has

inaugurated its Leaders’ Council, with the mandate to provide strategic direction and supervise activities across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

The apex advisory body of the organisation, comprising elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), would also give directions to the group.

The Chairman of the Council and former Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Pastor Yele Omogunwa, pledged the Council’s total commitment to the re-election of President Tinubu.

Omogunwa assured that members of the Council would harness their wealth of political experience, influence, and networks to deepen grassroots support and ensure an overwhelming victory for the President in the 2027 elections.

He said, “We are determined to work tirelessly in every ward and local government, to mobilise, engage, and inspire our people towards sustaining the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Senator Omogunwa, while saluting President Tinubu’s achievements within his first two years in office, described them as “thoughtful, courageous, and life-changing.”

He stressed that Nigeria’s challenges are complex and cannot be solved in one term, urging Nigerians to support President Tinubu for another four years to consolidate on the progress being made.

Inaugurating the Council on behalf of the Convener of AMG, the Director General, Asiwaju Olumuyiwa Asagunla, described the moment as a major milestone in the group’s mission to consolidate support for President Tinubu and promote inclusive political participation in Ondo State.

According to him “This Council represents wisdom, stability, and the highest level of experience within our political family.

“We trust you to guide AMG’s structure, strengthen our outreach, and ensure that every community in Ondo State feels the impact of the Renewed Hope vision. Together, we will deliver an unprecedented mandate for President Tinubu in 2027.”

Speaking on behalf of the women, a former member of the Ondo State House of Assembly and deputy coordinator of the AMG women’s wing, Olasehinde Vincentee, expressed appreciation for the inclusion of women in the leadership structure of AMG.

She pledged that the women would bring their strength, passion, and organisational capacity to ensure the success of the Council’s mandate.

Her words “Women are a critical force in politics and development. We are ready to mobilise at every level, from markets to communities and professional circles, to sustain the Renewed Hope vision and secure a resounding victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

“With our network and influence, no part of Ondo State will be left behind.”

The Council also extolled the virtues of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, commending his outstanding performance at the Ministry and his remarkable contributions within the Federal Executive Council.

Members of the newly inaugurated Leaders’ Council included Hon. Eni Omosule, the Secretary of the Council, former Commissioner for Youth in Ondo State, Hon. Dayo Awude, three-time Commissioner, Hon. Yetunde Adeyanju, Prof. (Mrs.) Olugbemi; Chief Augustine Oloruntogbe; Hon. Nimbe Tawose, Hon. Success Torhukejiro, Chief Bailly Arohunmolase, among other distinguished leaders from across the state.