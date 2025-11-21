Tinubu Campaigners Hold Coordinated LG Meetings In Ondo

A group campaigning for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ondo State under the auspices of Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG) has commenced strategic grassroots engagements aimed at strengthening its political structure in the 18 local government areas of Ondo State

The group led by the Director General, Asiwaju Muyiwa Asagunla

energised supporters, and deepening public awareness of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s achievements as the country approaches the 2027 general elections.

The campaign group, backed by the Minister of the Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, held simultaneous Local Government and Ward meetings across all council areas in the state.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Asagunla, described the exercise as “a deliberate and structured effort to stabilise the organisation, reinforce internal cohesion, and sustain continuous sensitisation across the state.”

According to him, the meetings form part of AMG’s broader mission to consolidate support for President Tinubu’s mandate ahead of 2027, ensuring every community remains well-informed about the President’s reforms, policies, and transformative achievements in office.

Since its inauguration last year, Asagunla said the Asiwaju Mandate Group has distinguished itself through unwavering consistency, tireless mobilisation, and a clear commitment to progressive politics in every locality.

The group has also welcomed new members into the All Progressives Congress (APC) fold, fostered unity, and propagated the President’s programmes with clarity, passion, and visible action.

His words “We will continue to maintain strong communication channels across the board, taking sensitisation beyond rhetoric and translating it into measurable community engagement.

“In doing so, we reinforce AMG’s position as the most dedicated and dependable grassroots structures committed to propagating President Tinubu’s transformative leadership and mobilising support for his re-election in 2027 across Ondo State.”

The DG said that with this coordinated outreach, the Group has reaffirmed its loyalty to President Tinubu, demonstrated its readiness for the political tasks ahead, and upheld its enduring tradition of turning commitment into action for the growth of the APC and the sustained popularity of the President in Ondo State.