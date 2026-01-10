Tinubu Campaigners, APC, PDP Leaders Honour Obanla At 60

Prominent indigenes of Ondo State, as well as different groups campaigning for the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), converged on Auga-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government to honour a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Bode Obanla, as he turned 60 years old.

Led by Progressive Network For Tinubu (PNT), other Tinubu campaigners present included Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG) and BTO 4 PBAT. Other leaders included members of the State House of Assembly, former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Clement Faboyede, and a chieftain, Akogun Tokunbo Modupe.

Also present were the Chairmen of the State Universal Education Board, the State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC), and the APC, Hon. Victor Olabimtan, Prince Biyi Poroye, and Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

Former Speaker of the State House of Assembly and member of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Hon Taofiq Abdulsalam, former commissioners, including Alhaji Yekini Olanipekun, Taye Akinyele, and Saka-Yusuf Ogunleye. Others included Otunba Kelly Agboola, Sola Ajisafe, and Hon. Demola Ijabiyi.

Also present were the Commissioner for Energy, Engr Johnson Alabi, a member of the state House of Assembly, Hon Toyin Japhet, and a former member, Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye.

Traditional rulers, including Owa Ale of Ikare-Akoko, Oba Adedoyin Adegbite, and the Olubaka of Oka, Oba Adebori Adeleye, who was represented by High Chief Matthew Asemo, also honoured Obanla, a Prince of Auga-Akoko, in the local government.

In his sermon, the Bishop of the Anglican Communion of Akoko Diocese, Bishop Jacob Olajide Bada, admonished politicians to give back to society not only when they are campaigning for election.

Represented by the Dean of the cathedral, Venerable Abiodun Olusakin, advised politicians to look to God’s direction in all the steps they are taking. He said such steps should be for the benefit of the people.

According to him ‘Many politicians move from one church to another and from mosque to mosque when looking for positions. After they achieve the position, they become evasive. Their phones will no longer be reachable.”

The Cleric also bemoaned the kidnapping for ransom and killing of innocent people by bandits and religious extremists.

He said shedding of innocent blood is something detestable to God. He said the blood of the saints being shed by bandits is crying to God for justice.