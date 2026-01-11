Tinubu Campaigners, APC, PDP Leaders Honour Obanla At 60

Prominent indigenes of Ondo State, as well as different groups campaigning for the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), converged on Auga-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government to honour a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Bode Obanla, as he turned 60 years old.

Led by Progressive Network for Tinubu (PNT), other Tinubu campaigners present included Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG) and BTO 4 PBAT.

Other leaders included members of the State House of Assembly, former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Clement Faboyede, and a chieftain, Akogun Tokunbo Modupe.

Also present were the Chairmen of the State Universal Education Board, the State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC), and the APC, Hon. Victor Olabimtan, Prince Biyi Poroye, and Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

Former Speaker of the State House of Assembly and member of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Hon Taofiq Abdulsalam, former commissioners, including Alhaji Yekini Olanipekun, Taye Akinyele, and SakaYusuf Ogunleye.

Others included Otunba Kelly Agboola, Sola Ajisafe, and Hon. Demola Ijabiyi. Also present were the Commissioner for Energy, Engr Johnson Alabi, a member of the state House of Assembly, Hon Toyin Japhet, and a former member, Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye.