Tinubu Campaign Group Warns Jonathan Against Contesting 2027 Election

A campaign group under the auspices of the Progressive Network for Tinubu (PNT) has warned former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan against contesting the 2027 presidential election.

The Director General of the PNT, Olumide Obadele, stated that beyond legal hurdles, Jonathan should uphold his status as a statesman by staying away from the 2027 race.

Speaking during the inauguration of local government structures across the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State, Obadele said opposition political parties, including the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), are “on life support” and any candidate contesting under their platforms, including Jonathan, would lose.

According to him, Jonathan is constitutionally barred from contesting, having been sworn in twice, first after the death of President Umaru Yar’Adua and again after winning the 2011 presidential election.

“I am sure Jonathan will not run at the end of the day. The Constitution of Nigeria is clear about it, and there is no point trying to twist it,” Obadele said.

“Some people are already challenging him in court. If he wants to be a true elder statesman, he should stay away from that attempt because, at the end of the day, he will be embarrassed and rubbished.

I don’t know under which party, PDP or ADC? All these opposition parties are on life support. I do not think any party in Nigeria today can just come up and say it wants to run against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. For me, 2027 is a done deal.”

Obadele reaffirmed that the group’s primary mandate is to ensure President Tinubu’s re-election by deepening political engagement at the grassroots level. He noted that PNT is committed to mobilizing non-voting citizens and increasing voter participation across Ondo State ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to him, “The best thing that happened to Nigeria is the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who came into power at a time when the nation was on the brink of collapse.”

Addressing the newly inaugurated coordinators, Obadele urged them to intensify mobilization efforts ahead of the polls.

“Our target is to move from 67 percent voter support in the last election to 95 percent in 2027. That is why we are starting early, to ensure that by the time INEC declares the election open, our people are fully prepared and ready to vote for President Tinubu,” he said.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Movement in Ondo State has commended the Minister of Interior, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his unwavering support and commitment to President Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The Coordinator of the Elders’ Movement, Otunba Agboola Kelly, described Tunji-Ojo as a “God-given and illustrious son” of Ondo State, whose efforts have significantly boosted pro-Tinubu activities across the state.

According to him, Tunji-Ojo’s contributions have strengthened the Ondo State APC Elders’ Movement for Tinubu 2027, which continues to grow in membership and influence.