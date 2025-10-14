Tinubu Campaign Group Urges Interior Minister To Ignore Detractors

The Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG), a political support organisation campaigning for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, has urged the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to remain focused on advancing the agenda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President despite recent criticisms.

Leaders of the group, Senator Yele Omogunwa and Asiwaju Muyiwa Asagunla, described the recent media attacks on the minister as “a desperate attempt by political detractors and failed opportunists threatened by his growing influence and outstanding record of service.”

Asagunla, the Director-General of AMG, and Omogunwa, Chairman of its Leaders’ Council, commended Tunji-Ojo’s achievements, saying he had transformed lives and strengthened democratic structures far beyond expectations.

“Beyond political rhetoric, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has transformed lives and strengthened democratic structures far beyond what anyone thought possible for a minister without executive powers. His record of empowerment and strategic leadership stands tall in Ondo State and across Nigeria,” the group stated.

They also recalled Tunji-Ojo’s pivotal role during the political crisis that almost led to the impeachment of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa while he was Deputy Governor, saying his intervention helped preserve political stability in Ondo State.

“At a time when the state was on the brink of political turmoil, Dr. Tunji-Ojo’s intervention was decisive. His timely mediation helped to restore calm and protect the integrity of Ondo State’s political structure,” the statement read.

The group praised Tunji-Ojo’s unwavering commitment to President Tinubu’s administration and second-term bid, describing him as “one of the few public figures who have matched loyalty with strategic action.”

According to AMG, Tunji-Ojo has played a major role in strengthening the APC’s political base in Ondo State by facilitating the defection of several prominent opposition figures, including Tony Ala, Yele Akinya, Alabi Ebenezer, Alhaja Olufunmilayo Way, Omololu Falolu, and Dayo Awude, among others.

“BTO’s bridge-building efforts have rendered the opposition almost non-existent in Ondo State,” the group said.

The group further noted that Tunji-Ojo personally funded the furnishing of the APC Secretariat in Akure and has consistently sponsored ward and local government meetings across the state to keep the party active and united.

“Three major campaign organisations working for President Tinubu’s re-election, including GMT and AMG, are largely supported and funded by Dr. Tunji-Ojo. This is what genuine commitment looks like, not noise-making or political grandstanding,” Asagunla and Omogunwa added.

Reacting to reports that some political actors have urged President Tinubu to prevent Tunji-Ojo from contesting the 2028 Ondo governorship election, AMG maintained that every Nigerian has the constitutional right to seek elective office.

“Let it be known that every citizen, including Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, reserves the democratic right to seek elective office. However, the Minister has neither declared nor hinted at any ambition. Those spreading such rumours only expose their fears and affirm his political worth,” the statement said.

The group stressed that Tunji-Ojo remains focused on his duties as Minister of Interior and on delivering the mandates of President Tinubu’s administration.

“Those jittery over an undeclared ambition are merely fighting their own shadows. When and if the time comes, it will be the will of the people, not propaganda that determines who leads Ondo State. Until then, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo remains committed to service, performance, and progress for all,” the group concluded.