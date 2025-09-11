Tinubu Campaign Group Inaugurates Women Wing In Ondo

A group campaigning for the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ondo State under the auspices of Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG) has inaugurated Ward, Local Government, and Senatorial Coordinators for women in the state.

The state women coordinator, Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju, said the AMG under the leadership of Minister of the Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has mandated them to deliver not less than 95 per cent of women voters to President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Speaking after the inauguration of the committees, Adeyanju, former Commissioner for Water Resources, said the gender-based movement was put together by the Minister to mobilise women for the reelection of Tinubu.

She said the women’s group is drawn from the 203 political wards in the state with the mandate to propagate Tinubu’s presidency.

According to her, the AMG inaugurated coordinators for the 203 Wards, 18 local governments, and three senatorial districts in the state. She said a former member of the House of Assembly, Hon Olasehinde Vicente, is the Deputy Women Coordinator.

Adeyanju said the mandate of the women’s group was to go to all the 18 local governments of the state, to mobilise women, educate them, and to sensitise them ahead of the 2027 elections.

She said, “The mandate of this group given to us by the Honorable Minister of Interior is to talk to every woman in Ondo State and to ensure that every woman in Ondo State votes for our dear President and by the special grace of God, we have been around for a while, we have our track records, we have been part of government in Ondo State for over two decades.

“The women in Ondo State know us, and they know what we stand for. So definitely they will listen to us.

“Our President deserves to be re-elected because of all the developmental programmes he has started implementing for Nigeria.”

The group’s Director General, Asiwaju Olumuyiwa Asagunla, said the AMG was mobilizing women across the state to sensitize the people on the need to vote for the APC and for President Tinubu.

Asagunla said, “This is not the time to campaign for Asiwaju, but what we are out for, I mean, Asiwaju Mandate Group, ably formed and funded by Honourable Minister for Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, what we are out for is to sensitise our people about the good works, the good deeds of the Renewed Hope Agenda, that is the leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”