In an effort to clear the long-standing speculation over the alleged non-presence of President Tinubu’s project execution in Northern Nigeria, the National Enlightenment Campaign Coordinator of the President, Nuhu Abdullahi, has showcased hundreds of completed and ongoing projects in the region executed by the present government.

Presenting both pictorial and live video evidence of projects executed by President Tinubu across Northern Nigeria, as well as interviews with benefiting communities, the coordinator, alongside hundreds of Kannywood actors, said the programme provides factual updates on selected development efforts being implemented in the North under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the interest of public awareness and transparency.

He said Phases 5 and 6 highlight key road infrastructure projects being executed under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, including works along the Babura corridor in Katsina State and the Dawanau corridor in Kano State, which are improving traffic flow, strengthening commercial activity, and supporting agricultural distribution in major economic areas.

“Further interventions under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu include road improvements around Funtua, Katsina State, enhancing access for farming communities, as well as progress along the Kano-Hadeja route, where better road conditions are reducing travel time and improving safety for commuters.”

Nuhu Abdullahi hinted that in the health sector, important interventions under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are also featured, particularly developments at the Misau Federal Medical Centre through the conversion of General Hospital, Misau.

“The health intervention jobs are strengthening access to quality healthcare services, improving medical capacity, and expanding tertiary healthcare delivery for surrounding communities, all in Northern Nigeria.”

“In addition, strategic road projects under President Tinubu, such as the Ajaokuta-Okene and Akwanga corridors, continue to strengthen interstate connectivity and support economic and social activities across Northern regions.”

Nuhu said it is important to note that the projects highlighted in this phase under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu represent only a few of many ongoing interventions nationwide, as the programme focuses on selected examples for public enlightenment in Northern Nigeria to dispel baseless and unfounded rumours by enemies of progress against the government.

“These phases reaffirm the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to infrastructure development, housing delivery, and improved mobility as foundations for economic growth and national integration.”