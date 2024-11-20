Tinubu Calls For Synergy In African Military To Check Insecurity

Share

…declares 2nd Africa Military Games open after 20 years

President Bola Tinubu has called on the military across Africa to unite in addressing insecurity and other threats to the continent’s unity and stability.

President Tinubu gave this charge on Wednesday when he officially declared open the second edition of the Africa Military Games (AMGA) in Abuja, heralding the event as a historic platform to foster unity, camaraderie and military cooperation across the continent.

The Games with the theme, “Enhancing Military Cooperation in Africa through Sports,” marked a revival of the tradition initiated over 20 years ago in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to a release by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima, who represented the President during the opening ceremony of the games at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, observed that no single nation could tackle its security challenges alone.

“Our collective safety and the well-being of our people demand that we stand together, shoulder to shoulder, as one united Africa,” he said, acknowledging the significance of the Games in strengthening Africa’s collective security efforts.

Tinubu continued: “This occasion is more than a gathering of extraordinary athletes; it is an undeniable reminder of the cooperation that binds the military institutions across our continent.

“Today, we reaffirm the promise of what we can achieve when we stand together—not just as neighbours, but as guardians of a continent that depends on your valour, sacrifices, and unyielding dedication.”

Reflecting on the legacy of the game, the President commended the Chief of Defence Staff, General C.G. Musa and President of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), Major General M. Abdullahi, for their leadership in reviving the event.

He emphasised the role of sports in promoting physical fitness, discipline, and resilience among military personnel, vital traits for addressing Africa’s diverse security challenges.

“Sports not only keep us physically fit but also infuse core values such as integrity, excellence, and discipline. When our men and women are fit, they are better equipped to confront the challenges of their duties with resilience and confidence,” he said.

Tinubu also underscored the broader importance of unity in tackling the continent’s security threats.

“The security challenges we face cannot be addressed through kinetic measures alone. We must deepen the friendships and partnerships that have long existed among us.

“As long as any nation within our shared geography remains under threat, none of us can declare our continent secure. Together, we will build a safer, stronger Africa”.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief of Defence of Staff explained that the second edition of the games was not just a celebration of the physical prowess of military athletes but an opportunity to showcase the bond that binds the armed forces across the African continent.

He said the games were reminders of the power of cooperation and friendship, just as he urged the 1,625 athletes and officials across Africa participating in the games to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship, as they engage each other in the various sporting events.

Musa assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria would continue to project its partnership with the other armed forces across Africa all in the bid to enhance the capacity to defend the territorial integrity of countries across the region.

Also, President of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), Maj. Gen. Maikano Abdullahi said the hosting of the second edition of the games in Nigeria was in realization of the vision of the founding fathers of OSMA, which was to foster unity, friendship and solidarity among the armed forces across Africa.

While paying glowing tributes to the commitment of the President of Nigeria and the founding fathers of OSMA, Abdullahi said the games provided a platform to showcase the rich heritage and talents inherent in the armed forces of

