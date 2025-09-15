Tinubu Calls For Revitalisation Of Railway Services In Nigeria

…Says railway infrastructure key to economic growth

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday in Abuja, stressed the need for Nigeria to revitalise its railway services to drive the country’s economic growth and development.

President Tinubu, who made this emphasis while speaking at the 2nd International Railway Conference, noted that the country’s large population and growing economy require a reliable and efficient transportation system.

He highlighted the importance of railway infrastructure in connecting raw materials to factories, workers to opportunities, and farmers to markets, citing examples of countries that had invested in railways as a driver of development, including China and Vietnam.

Tinubu, who was represented at the event by Vice President Kashim Shettima, noted that Nigeria was making progress in modernising its railway infrastructure, with projects such as the Kano-Maradi railway modernisation, aimed at opening new gateways for trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

He also commended the Federal Ministry of Transportation for organising the conference and collaborating with stakeholders to achieve its objectives, pointing out that maximising the opportunities in the railway sector requires networks, partnerships, and robust collaboration with stakeholders.

Tinubu stressed the need for private sector participation in the ongoing modernisation projects to ensure timely completion, sustainability, and the efficient utilisation of these projects.

He urged delegates to take full advantage of the conference to engage with resource persons and collectively sharpen the outcomes of the gathering. He declared the conference open and wished participants fruitful deliberations.

His words: “The railway infrastructure signalled the dawn of the paced industrial revolution with the discovery of the steam engine. It was a miracle of its age. It shrunk distances and transformed societies; hence, it became the bridge between our agricultural commodities and the rest of the world, while serving as the most reliable means of mass transportation for our people.

“Today, more than at any point in our journey as a nation, we are in greater need of railway services for two compelling reasons. The size of our economy and the sheer scale of our population.

Two hundred and thirty million people are ageing towards two hundred and fifty million. And by 2050, we’ll be the third most populous nation on earth. We’ll surpass the United States, and our population will hit four hundred and forty million people.

“It is, therefore, a great honour and privilege to stand before you and share the promise of this day. They have proven to be the backbone of industrialisation.

“They connect raw materials to factories, workers to opportunities, and farmers to markets. They shape not only economies, but also the cultural and social bonds of societies.

“This enduring relevance explains why every poor-looking nation from China to Vietnam, across generations, has invested in the railways as a special driver of development.

“We must never forget that history is filled with testimonies of how railways transformed nations. From the transcontinental railroads of the United States to the trans-Siberian lines that stitch together the vastness of Russia to the modern high-speed sub-Asia, trains have always stood as evidence that development without connectivity is an illusion.

“We must learn from this history, but we cannot afford to lag behind if we seek to keep pace with global economic competitiveness.

“This awakening inspired projects such as the Kano-Maradi railway modernisation, which would open new gateways for trade under the African continental free trade area.

“Our agenda is shaped by the urgent need to reduce the burden on our roads and highways. Decades of over-reliance on road transportation have led to congestion, rapid deterioration of infrastructure, and higher accident rates. Railways offer safer and more environmentally friendly alternatives, reducing carbon emissions and reinforcing our commitment to sustainable development.”

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, noted that the Federal Ministry of Transportation had recorded remarkable progress in the railway sector under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Alkali stated that the Ministry had facilitated the accelerated execution of key railway projects, noting that the Kaduna-Kano rail modernization project has progressed from 15% to 53% completion and is expected to be finished by December 2026, while the Kano-Maradi rail project has advanced from 5% to 60% completion, with expectations of reaching Katsina by December 2025 and completion by March 2027.

He also said that in addition to railway projects, the Ministry had completed the rehabilitation of the Lagos-Kano Old Narrow Gauge for freight transportation, a development he stressed aimed to enhance the efficiency of goods transportation from seaports to inland dry ports, just as he noted that the Federal Executive Council has approved the construction of modern bus terminals in each geopolitical zone, which will improve public transportation and passenger welfare.

According to him, the Ministry has also supported the operationalisation of the Federal University of Transportation Daura and the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) Zaria, saying that these institutions would play a crucial role in training transport professionals and developing the skills needed for the railway sector.

The Minister emphasised three priorities for the coming years: making the railway an economic tool, securing sustainable financing, and empowering people through rail, assuring that the Ministry would focus on public-private partnerships, port-rail concessions, and land value capture around stations to achieve these objectives.

Also, in his goodwill message at the conference, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, described the event as a bold and visionary initiative with the potential to significantly enhance Sub-Saharan Africa’s infrastructure base and accelerate Sub-Saharan Africa’s trajectory.

He said: “The scale of this project, alongside the confirmation of the financial support letter from the Asia Development and Investment Bank, running at $60 billion, reflects the seriousness of purpose and ambition behind this proposal.

“This project is an integrated conference of high-speed rail, power generation and transmission, energy infrastructure, and digital platforms, which solidify these priorities and offer significant opportunities for inclusive growth and national integration.”