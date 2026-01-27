Tinubu Calls For Religious Tolerance, Peaceful Co-Existence

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to embrace unity, religious tolerance, and peaceful coexistence to enhance national security and development.

Tinubu made the call at the 4th International Conference of the Centre for Islamic Civilisation and Interfaith Dialogue at Bayero University, Kano.

Tinubu was represented at the event by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris. This was contained in a statement issued by the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Malam Rabiu Ibrahim yesterday in Abuja.

Tinubu commended the Centre and the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna, for sustaining dialogue that promotes peace and national cohesion. “This conference continues to uphold the ideals of our nation’s peace and unity through dialogue.

I am honoured by this invitation, ” the president said. He described the conference’s focus on the legacy of the late Sheikh Mahmud Abubakar Gummi as timely and instructive. Tinubu said the renowned Islamic scholar played a significant role in promoting national unity during critical moments in Nigeria’s history.

According to him, Sheikh Gummi understood the intersection of faith and politics and worked closely with authorities after independence and the civil war to promote oneness and peaceful coexistence.

The President described Gummi as a distinguished scholar, reformer, and national figure whose influence extended beyond religious circles. He said Gummi was a teacher, a reformer, an advisor, and a prodigious writer, who mentored generations to believe in the indivisibility of Nigeria, in work and in worship.

Addressing current national challenges, the president urged Nigerians to reject narratives that portray the country as intolerant of religious freedom. “We must strengthen our resolve for a more united country.

Recent attempts to misrepresent Nigeria as a nation that undermines religious freedom must be firmly resisted. “Our national security is tied to our unity, togetherness, and respect for religious diversity; we must forge a united front against those who seek to divide us,” Tinubu said.