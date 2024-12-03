Tinubu Calls For Nigeria-S’Africa Leadership In Africa’s Transformation

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for a revitalized partnership between Nigeria and South Africa, emphasizing their shared responsibility to lead Africa’s transformation.

Speaking at the 11th Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Cape Town, President Tinubu highlighted the need for economic integration and collaborative leadership to reshape Africa’s global image.

Tinubu urged both nations to resolve lingering bilateral issues and capitalize on their combined potential to drive the continent’s development.

The president noted the importance of Africa’s youth as its most valuable resource, advocating for joint efforts to empower young people through skill development and economic opportunities.

He pointed to his administration’s inclusion of youth in governance as a model for sustainable development.

Tinubu also proposed a collaborative approach to tackle illegal mining, a pervasive issue undermining Africa’s economies and governance.

READ ALSO:

He stressed that Nigeria and South Africa must champion this cause globally, leveraging their leadership to curb exploitation and promote sustainable practices.

While acknowledging existing economic ties, such as the presence of MTN and Multichoice in Nigeria and Dangote Group in South Africa, Tinubu emphasized the need for greater business-to-business collaboration.

He urged both nations to bridge gaps and address challenges to maximize their mutual economic benefits.

Tinubu called on South Africa to advocate for Africa’s interests during its G20 presidency, reiterating Nigeria’s aspirations to join the G20 alongside South Africa and the African Union.

He framed this as a step toward strengthening Africa’s voice on the global stage.

Reflecting on the historical solidarity between Nigeria and South Africa, Tinubu celebrated their shared legacy of fighting for freedom and justice.

He called for this spirit of brotherhood to guide their partnership in fostering democratic governance and prosperity across the continent.

The president also emphasized the importance of implementing over 30 agreements under the BNC framework, noting that their true value lies in actionable results rather than the number of signed documents.

He urged senior officials to ensure these agreements translate into measurable outcomes.

Share

Please follow and like us: