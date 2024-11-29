Tinubu Calls For More Investments In Food Security, Solid Minerals, Others

Share

President Bola Tinubu has affirmed Nigeria’s strong commitment to enhancing cooperation in key sectors such as food security, energy, solid minerals, education, and defence.

He gave this commitment yesterday during a high-profile meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the prestigious Palais des L’Élysée.

At a joint press conference, Tinubu highlighted the vast, yet largely untapped potential within Nigeria’s agricultural sector and beckoned international investors to capitalise on the nation’s welcoming investment climate.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President said: “The French- Nigeria Business Forum is doing a lot already, but we need to do more on food security.

We cannot help but invest in another’s country.” He emphasised Nigeria’s flour ishing financial sector as a facilitator for foreign investment, particularly from French enterprises, as part of the drive to bolster food security. “Nigeria’s financial sector is evolving and flourishing.

We are also creating grounds for investment in Nigeria’s economy for French nationals, especially in the area of food security.

“It is our responsibility to put together a food security programme for the private sector to come and invest in the country. “We are working on stability and we are getting closer and closer, but we can do better and better,” the President stated.

He said Nigeria’s economy was being repositioned for more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) that will directly impact the livelihood of the citizens.

“I can assure you that Nigeria is open for business and close to this, we have a vibrant youth population that is educated, and ready to be trained in various areas of entrepreneurship and development,” he said.

The President implored the French government to extend to Nigeria training that will develop the youthful population. Tinubu noted that Nigeria, like most African nations, had been preoccupied with tackling issues of food security.

“A starving nation will not care about weather or environment, and in the 21st Century no child should go to bed hungry,” he told the French President, and his delegation. On security, the President noted that there was a need for collective responsibility to fight terrorism.

“Nigeria is a partner in progress. We are ready to partner with France so that we can have security operations that will stop the challenge of migration,” he noted.

Macron acknowledged Tinubu’s state visit as a milestone heralding deeper bilateral relationships, particularly emphasising collaborative growth in creative industries and youth-focused initiatives.

The French Leader noted that the global humanitarian challenges could only be solved with governments working together. “We have confidence that you, Mr President, will reinforce our relationship with Nigeria, and it will cover the West Coast region, with ECOWAS playing the leading role.

“I will seek your leadership to work as partners of progress. You are the great leader of the great country in Africa,” he said. Meanwhile, Tinubu has told Macron, that his government was committed to returning the outof-school children in Nigeria back into the classrooms.

Tinubu outlined plans to significantly reduce the number of out-ofschool children through innovative return-to-class initiatives and skills development programmes.

He highlighted his government’s ongoing efforts to create a supportive framework that ensures school-age children re-enter classrooms, emphasising the role of motivation and skill acquisition in this initiative.

“In order to bridge the gap for some who are of age, and have been out of school for a while, we will encourage skills development,” the President added.

Accompanied by First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, the Presudent told President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron that Nigeria’s developmental potential hinged on a well-educated populace.

“The insecurity in some parts of the country makes it hard for children to return to school, but we are gradually re-populating the classrooms.

And we need skills development to bridge the gaps,” he stated. In response, President Macron acknowledged Nigeria’s vast growth potential and the importance of investing in educational initiatives.

He reflected on his formative experiences during a sixmonth internship at the French Embassy in Nigeria, including visits to Lagos and Kano. Macron and his wife expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and Senator Oluremi Tinubu for their State Visit, promising to elevate the France-Nigeria partnership to new heights.

