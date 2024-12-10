Tinubu Calls For Local, Int’l Investments In S’South

Share

…vows to make country exporter of agric products by 2025

President Bola Tinubu has called for both local and international investments in the south-south region of the country.

The President who said the vision of his administration by 2025 was to position the country as a leading agricultural export nation, made this call at the Presidential Villa in his remarks while unveiling the “National Convergence for the Renewed Hope Agenda,”

Represented by the Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, the President described the programme as a strategic blueprint for national development with the South-South region at the forefront of economic renaissance.

Noting that the region was blessed beyond oil, gas and other natural resources, the President on Tuesday said “I want to use this opportunity to tell local and foreign investors to invest in this region.

“The South-South is open for business just as the whole of Nigeria is ready for business. We are creating an ecosystem of opportunity, innovation, and sustainable growth.

“Our young people and women in particular must embrace this opportunity to be self-reliant.

This is a charge to the young people from the South-South: You are the backbone of the transformation that is about to begin here. Your energy, creativity, and determination will drive Nigeria’s economic revolution.

My promise to Nigerians was to restore and renew their hope and confidence in their ability to excel. That promise is being fulfilled today, here and now.”

“When we properly harness the human and material resources, this region has the potential to embody the transformative potential of Nigeria.

“Our presence here today through the launch of the project “Earn from the Soil” is a powerful declaration that we are committed to turning our non-oil resources into collective prosperity.

Project “Earn from the Soil” is a food security initiative capable of transforming subsistence farming into robust, export-driven economic opportunities, thereby revolutionizing our agricultural landscape and ensuring National Food Security.”

In this wise, the vision of my administration is clear: By 2025, we will position Nigeria as a leading agricultural export nation.

To this end, my administration will give necessary support to the implementation of the laudable “Project Earn from the Soil” to achieve its set objectives.

Through this initiative, my administration wants to empower our citizens to be agents of economic prosperity. We are, therefore, not seeking traditional aid from our partners but strategic support that transforms our economic ecosystem,” he stressed.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South-south), Gift Johnbull, in her remarks, said “This event is not just about highlighting our region’s strengths; it is about fostering partnerships and building bridges that unite us as Nigerians.

This platform—Road to South-South—serves as a convergence for dialogue, innovation, and action.

“It echoes the spirit of national unity and collaboration, reaffirming our collective resolve to address pressing challenges and seize emerging opportunities.”

She continued “To our investors and business leaders, this is your moment to recognize the South-South as a hub of untapped potential. Partner with us to unlock opportunities that benefit not just this region or the entire nation, but the whole of Africa and the world at large.

“To our leaders and policymakers, let us use this platform to forge policies that drive inclusive growth, sustainable development, and regional cooperation.

“To the youth and women, you are the change-makers. Your voice, innovation, and determination are crucial to transforming our communities.

To our Development Partners and international stakeholders, your continued support and collaboration are vital to achieving our shared goals.”

