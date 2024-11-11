Tinubu Calls For End To Israeli Aggression

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Monday addressed the Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, calling for an end to Israeli military actions in Gaza and the advancement of a two-state solution for peace in the Middle East.

Speaking to the Heads of State from the OIC and Arab League, Tinubu emphasized the importance of sincere dialogue, recognizing the complexities faced by both sides of the conflict.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy said the significance of Tinubu’s proposals as a step towards lasting peace and justice in the region.

Highlighting the need for coordinated international action, Tinubu proposed the establishment of a dedicated secretariat to oversee the implementation of summit resolutions.

He urged leaders to appoint select Heads of Government tasked with advocating global support and supervising the enactment of these resolutions, with ongoing reports to a joint OIC and Arab League leadership body until sustainable peace is achieved.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in his opening remarks, strongly condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

He denounced the targeting of civilians, restrictions on the UNRWA’s relief aid efforts, and the forced displacement of Lebanese residents.

Also, he stressed the need to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon.

The Crown Prince reiterated Saudi Arabia’s dedication to promoting Palestinian statehood based on 1967 borders and called for international support through a Global Coalition involving the European Union and Norway, inviting additional nations to join.

President Tinubu further reminded the leaders’ of their moral duty: “It is our duty to engage in this dialogue with sincerity and resolve, recognizing the complexities that each side faces.”

He stressed that lasting peace can only be achieved through collaborative, principled efforts.

