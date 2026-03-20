Tinubu Calls For Closer Nigeria/UK Ties To Nurture Trade, Economic Relations

President Bola Tinubu has called for closer ties between Nigeria and the UK in order to nurture trade, economic relations The Nigerian leader said this when met with the British Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer at Downing Street, in London yesterday.

The President at the meeting said Nigeria and the United Kingdom must build on their longstanding relationship by strengthening trade ties and expanding mutually beneficial economic cooperation. Tinubu described his state visit to the United Kingdom, the first by a Nigerian leader in 37 years, as “very thrilling and significant” in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

“We cannot forget the institutional development we have enjoyed over the years,” the Nigerian leader said at Downing Street ahead of bilateral talks. He noted that discussions would cover trade, the economy, climate change, terrorism, and wider global challenges. “Nigeria is currently going through strong reforms of its economy, and we will discuss that further in our bilateral discussions. “Currently, the entire world is challenged.

Nigeria is not immune to what is happening around the world. I have seen your reactions on television on certain developments. “My reaction, as you rightly said, is the economy and the welfare of the people and how we should work together to improve the livelihood of our people,” he said. Prime Minister Starmer, in his remarks, described the visit as historic and highlighted the significance of the State Banquet hosted by the King in honour of the Nigerian delegation.

He reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s appreciation of its enduring relationship with Nigeria, particularly the vibrant people-topeople connections that continue to strengthen both societies. Starmer noted that both countries already maintained strong collaboration in areas such as the economy, defence, and security, and said the newly reached agreements on exports and business exchanges reflect a shared determination to deepen cooperation and broaden engagement on global issues.