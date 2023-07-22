Tinubu Calls For Change In Military Doctrine, Practice

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday said Nigeria and the neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad region must display courage in reforming their military doctrine and practices.

President Tinubu said this in Kaduna while speaking at the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Dele Alake, Tinubu said the change in tactics had become necessary because the countries in the region were battling a “mobile and elusive irregular force” that disregards established rules of warfare.

The adversaries facing countries in the sub-region were not conventional armies engaging in traditional battlefield warfare, Tinubu added.

The president, who encouraged African countries to work together against common threats, saluted the multinational efforts of Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger Republic, and Chad to bring peace to the Lake Chad region.

He reinforced his message that collaboration should serve as a commendable example to be emulated and improved on wherever necessary.

“We must also be brave enough to reform military doctrine and practice. We do not face a conventional army in the traditional field of battle. No, we contend against mobile, elusive irregular forces that disdain the normal rules of warfare.

“We must adjust accordingly to subdue the menace. This shall require a change in mindset, in strategy, in tactics in equipment and in gear,” he said.