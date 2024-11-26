Tinubu Bypassed NASS On Acquisition Of Presidential Jet

Share

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia South Senatorial District has disclosed that no request for the purchase of a new presidential jet was brought before the National Assembly prior to the unveiling of the Airbus A330 acquired for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in August 2024.

Abaribe categorically said, “Nobody brought anything to the National Assembly to approve the purchase of a new plane.

“I never saw any document, and I can confirm no such request was made.”

READ ALSO:

It would be recalled that the Presidency came under heavy criticism following the jet’s purchase, with many Nigerians accusing Tinubu of prioritizing luxury amid widespread economic hardship.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, however, clarified that the aircraft was a “Refurbished jet” and not newly acquired.

Speaking on the development, Abaribe lamented that the executive bypassed legislative approval, undermining the National Assembly’s constitutional role to serve as a check on executive actions.

He also expressed concern over public perception labeling lawmakers as “rubber stamps” for the Presidency.

“We are perceived this way because lawmakers sometimes cooperate with the executive to maintain balance, but this should not negate our duty to hold them accountable.”

The senator’s remarks have reignited debates on executive accountability, legislative oversight, and the controversial timing of the jet purchase amidst Nigeria’s ongoing economic challenges.

Share

Please follow and like us: