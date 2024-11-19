Tinubu, Buhari, Others To Attend Gambari’s Book Launch Thursday

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former president Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, among other national figures, will on Thursday converge on Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, for a book presentation on Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (1990 to 1999), Ambassador Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari.

The book project, titled, ‘Readings In Diplomacy, Democracy, Peace And Development’, which was compiled by scholars from six Nigerian universities and the Commonwealth Scholars and Fellows Alumni Association Nigeria (COSFAN), is organised in commemoration of the 80th birthday of the diplomat and Buhari’s chief of staff.

The scholars involved in the book were drawn from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State University (KWASU), Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Ahman Pategi University, Bayero University, Kano, and Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the President of COSFAN, Dr Ekundayo Samuel, said the book launch would serve as an opportunity to highlight lessons drawn from Prof. Gambari’s decades of experience in diplomacy, governance and peace-building.

He said the event would offer valuable insights into the future of Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

He said: “As we celebrate Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari’s 80th birthday and the launch of his festschrift, we are not only honouring his remarkable achievements, but also reaffirming our commitment to the values he has tirelessly championed: peace, good governance, and youth empowerment.

“His legacy serves as a beacon of hope and a powerful reminder that transformative change is possible when we invest in education, diplomacy, and inclusive leadership.

“As we reflect on his contributions and look ahead to the next chapter of Africa’s development, let us honour Prof. Gambari’s legacy by recommitting ourselves to the pursuit of peace, the strengthening of democratic institutions, and the empowerment of youth. Together, we can build on his vision to create a world where every child’s rights are protected, every community is engaged, and every individual has the opportunity to thrive.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of COSFAN, emeritus Professor Olugbemiro Jegede, said members of the association saw the need to give back to society by making others know the values that the honour stood for.

Prof. Jegede said Prof. Gambari’s achievement was a testament to the fact that many good things can still come out of Nigeria.

The emeritus Professor, who was the pioneer Head of the National Open University (NOUN) also disabused the minds of Nigerians against the craze to leave Nigeria to travel to foreign countries for greener pastures.

Also speaking, the immediate past President of COSFAN, Dr Abiola Adimula, said peace studies should be included as part of subjects to be taught in secondary schools to promote peace and unity in the country.

The highlight of the event was the reading of excerpts from the 268-page book written by writers within and outside Nigeria, by 10 students of Government Secondary School, Ilorin; the secondary school which the honouree attended.

