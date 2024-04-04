Tinubu, Buhari Mourn Ex-labour Leader, Chiroma

President Bola Tinubu has sent his deepest condolences to the family of former Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) President, Ali Chiroma, over the passing of the elder statesman. This was disclosed in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, yesterday. Similarly, former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences on the demise of the veteran labour leader. Chiroma held various positions within the trade union hierarchy.

The President sympathised with the Chiroma family, the organised labour community, and everyone impacted by this painful loss. Recalling the endeavours of the former labour leader at a trying time in the life of the nation, Tinubu affirmed that Chiroma stood up for the independence of the NLC and doggedly defended the downtrodden when it mattered the most. Meanwhile, Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said: “Ali Chiroma was indomitable.

Full of life, insightful and fearless as a leader. “He leaves behind a notable contribution to the labour movement and to my political career as an ardent supporter who stood by me before and during my years in the office of president. “My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, the government, and the people of Borno State. May Allah give them the fortitude to bear the loss.”