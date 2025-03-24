Tinubu, Buhari Condole With Katsina Gov On Mother’s Death

Share

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the Katsina State Governor, Dr Dikko Umaru Radda, on the passing of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Baribari.

The 93-year-old matriarch died in the late hours of Saturday. According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described the deceased nonagenarian as a selfless woman who had nurtured generations of leaders who excelled in different endeavours.

The President said Hajiya Safara’u has left behind a legacy of integrity and community service that has permeated far and near. Tinubu beseeched Almighty Allah to grant her Jannatul Firdaus and comfort her family during this time of grief.

Meanwhile, former President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the government and the people of Katsina State in mourning the demise of Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Baribari. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari in a message to the governor, said:

“It is with profound sadness that I convey my deepest sympathies for the passing of your beloved mother, Hajiya Safara’u.

“No matter how big a person becomes, they need their mother. The thoughts and prayers of my family are with you and your family during this difficult period as we remember her life and service to women and the community at large.

“May Allah reward her good deeds, and her legacy an inspiration to her descendants and future generations. May Allah grant her Aljannatul Firdaus.”

