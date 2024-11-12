Tinubu, Buhari, Abiodun, Others Celebrate Pastor Tunde Bakare At 70

Share

President Bola Tinubu has described founder of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, as a man of God whose contributions to nation-building could not be quantified. President Tinubu stated this yesterday at the 70th birthday Thanksgiving Service held at The Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Lagos.

The President, who was represented by the Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF), George Akume, said the celebrant has over the years worked towards the unity and progress of Nigeria and Nigerians at all times.

According to the President, Pastor Bakare is an embodiment of integrity and a symbol of hope to the hopeless, who has dedicated his life to serving God and humanity.

Tinubu acknowledged the hardship Nigerians are facing but assured that the government is addressing the problems, as drastic action is needed to solve complex matters.

In his remarks, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, emphasised that the esteemed man of God is one of the distinguished ambassadors of the state who has contributed to national development. “Pastor Bakare is an accomplished man.

He stands as a trailblazer in Nigeria. He is among the distinguished ambassadors of Ogun State. His influence is beyond Nigeria,” he said.

In a sermon, Pastor Sarah Omakwu of the Family Worship Centre noted that Bakare has dedicated his life to the service of God since childhood and has served in various capacities in churches in and outside the country.

The celebrant, in his remarks, attributed his success in life to the sound tutelage he received from eminent personalities early in life, both in academics and in the ministry.

Bakare noted that Nigeria is yet to reach the Promised Land as there is a lot to be done, admonishing Nigerians to show concern for the country by thinking of what they could do to make the nation great.

Eminent personalities at the event included former governors, past and serving members of state and national assemblies, traditional rulers, captains of industry, religious leaders, friends, and well-wishers.

A highlight of the event was the launching of a book titled: ‘The Last. Definitely Not The Least’, an autobiography of the preacher. Meanwhile, former President Muhammadu Buhari has described Pastor Tunde Bakare as a national asset as he clocks 70.

In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari joined family, friends, and the nation to celebrate his Vice Presidential running mate in the unsuccessful presidential election in 2011, In a congratulatory message on the occasion to the Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, the former president described Bakare as a gadfly and a valuable asset to the nation.

