Tinubu Buckles, Calls For Suspension Of Sanctions Against Niger, Others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on member states of the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) for the suspension of sanction on Guinea, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

The Chairman of the sub- regional body who made the call yesterday at the ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on the political, peace and security situation in the sub-region held at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa.

In his welcome address, Tinubu said it was incumbent on the leaders to approach the issues, exercise prudent judgement, and work collectively towards finding enduring solutions to the contending issues.

According to him, leaders must engage in constructive dialogue to find sustainable solutions as he noted that the gravity of the challenging times could not be over- stated.

Tinubu said he was burdened by the weight of the challenges facing the sub- region but was buoyed by the collective resolve to find sustainable solutions.

The President said that the outcome of the meeting would be guided by the memorandum to be presented by the chairman of ECOWAS Commission who would give the leaders an update on the situation in Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, three countries that recently announced their pull out from the bloc.

He commended the President of Senegal, Macky Sall for agreeing to step down at the end of his current tenure in office. Recall that Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso earlier in the month announced their readiness to severe ties with the ECOWAS. In a joint statement, they criticised ECOWAS over the sanctions imposed on them as part of efforts to reverse the coups in their countries.

“After 49 years, the valiant peoples of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger regretfully and with great disappointment observe that the (ECOWAS) organization has drifted from the ideals of its founding fathers and the spirit of Pan-Africanism,” the statement read in part.

Since the suspension, international relations experts have argued that the countries in the subregion stood to suffer from the action, especially in the area of security, food supply, migrations and movement across the airspace of the three countries.

In his reaction, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, (NIIA), Prof. Bola Akinterinwa, lauded what he described as “a timely policy decision on the part of the supranational body,” adding that the action was vital for the promotion of regional peace.

According to him, the imposition of sanction was dictatorial in the first place, and was designed to protect the governments in the name of democracy and not the citizens. “The people of Niger and some of the countries lauded the juntas for releasing them from the stranglehold of France and this should be commended.

“Tinubu is now seeing clearly. With the suspension of economic sanction, discussion can now be held with the leaders of the countries, within the next one year. Moreover, this suspension is vital for regional peace and integration in conformity with the principles behind the creation of the regional body in 1975”