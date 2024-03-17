Tinubu Breaks Silence On Killings Of Army Officers, Soldiers In Delta

President Bola Tinubu has broken his silence on the attack in Okuama community, Delta State, which left 22 officers and men of the Nigerian Army dead.

Reacting to the killings of the soldiers who were on a peace mission between Okuama and Okoloba, President Tinubu vowed to bring the culprits to book and do everything possible to maintain peace in every part of the country.

“Members of our Armed Forces are at the heart and core of our nationhood.

“Any attack on them is a direct attack on our nation.

“We will not accept this wicked act,” the statement said.