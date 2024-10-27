Tinubu’s Jet Is Refurbished, Not New One – Onanuga

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga has said his principal did not acquire a new official jet but a refurbished one.

Onanuga who spoke on Sunday in an interview said some jets in the presidential fleets had broken down, and their maintenance costs were outrageous.

Hence, instead of spending a bogus amount of money on aircraft maintenance, the President decided to seek the approval of the National Assembly for a refurbished jet still in good condition.

Onanuga, however, urged Nigerians to prioritize Tinubu’s safety, noting that the newly acquired plane is Nigeria’s property, not President Tinubu’s property.

“Tinubu won’t take the just-acquired jet with him when he leaves office. The jet would also benefit Tinubu’s successor,” he noted

