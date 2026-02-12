Tinubu: BOI N636bn Disbursement Evidence Of Macroeconomic Reforms Strengthening Dev’t Finance Institutions

President Bola Tinubu has said that the disbursement of N636 billion in loans to businesses in 2025 by the Bank of Industry was concrete evidence that his government’s ongoing macroeconomic reforms were strengthening development finance institutions and unlocking capital for productive sectors of the economy.

He commended the milestone achieved by the bank while describing the feat as the highest annual financing volume in the institution’s history.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the N636 billion was disbursed to more than 7,000 enterprises nationwide. A breakdown of the financing showed that N202 billion was allocated to agro-allied enterprises, N100 billion to critical national infrastructure, including broadband, power, aviation, and transportation, N79 billion to manufacturing, N77 billion to extractive industries, and N55 billion to services.

In addition, the bank deployed N73 billion in managed and matching funds on behalf of state governments and institutional partners.

According to the President, “The N636 billion disbursed by the Bank of Industry in 2025 translates directly into productive capacity across Nigeria. It financed agro-processing expansion, strengthened manufacturing output, supported infrastructure delivery, and empowered thousands of enterprises across our states.

“At a time of global financing constraints, Nigeria expanded access to long-term capital for its businesses. That is a direct outcome of reform, credibility, and institutional discipline.”

Disbursement by business size reflected a deliberate inclusion strategy. Nano enterprises received N51 billion. Micro businesses accessed N32 billion. Small and medium enterprises received N178 billion in financing, while large enterprises accounted for N375 billion.

Under the Federal Government’s N200 billion MSME intervention programme, BOI recorded over 95 percent performance as the disbursing institution. The Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme reached 957,400 beneficiaries in 2025 alone.

In addition, BOI’s financing activities led to the creation and retention of approximately 1.6 million jobs. The bank supported more than 7,000 MSMEs and 570 startups during the year.

Inclusive financing initiatives also recorded a measurable impact. Through the Guaranteed Loans for Women Programme, a N10 billion gender-focused facility providing up to N50 million per beneficiary, women-owned enterprises expanded access to affordable credit. Youth-owned enterprises received N12 billion in financing. Under the Rural Area Programme on Investment for Development, 880 rural-based enterprises across the 36 states and the FCT accessed over N6.5 billion.

Under the BOI 2025 disbursement, strategic interventions included upgrading a tomato processing facility from 3.1 metric tonnes per hour to 10 metric tonnes per hour and linking 47,508 smallholder farmers to formal processing value chains. The bank also supported the deployment of 100 mini-grids in partnership with global development finance institutions, connecting 11,777 new customers to electricity. BOI-financed projects contributed to an estimated annual reduction of over 20,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.

Through the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises programme, 500 founders were prepared for investment, 100 technology ventures received funding, and 400 youths were trained through innovation initiatives targeting over 300,000 Nigerians.

The President further noted that BOI maintained strong asset quality, recording a non-performing loan ratio below 1.5 percent despite macroeconomic headwinds. He also acknowledged the €2 billion syndicated facility secured in 2024 and the additional €210 million mobilised from international partners in 2025, which strengthened the bank’s lending capacity.