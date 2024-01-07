Tinubu: Between Promises, Realities

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, President Bola Tinubu, pegged his campaigns on an eight-point agenda and promised to hit the ground running. He promised to turn around the economic fortunes of the country which was already heading towards the precipice under the watch of his predecessor. The former Lagos State governor promised to put the Naira at par with Dollar, revamp the economy and repeat the so-called magic wand he exhibited in Lagos State about two decades ago in a country more than 10 times the population of the centre of excellence. Tinubu, who eventually emerged as the President in the keenly contested election, like his other co-contestants in their campaigns, promised to carry out some economic reforms, chief of which was the removal of fuel subsidy, which they all agreed had become an avenue for financial hemorrhage for the federal government.

True to his words, the President in his inaugural speech last year announced the removal of fuel subsidy and things have not remained the same since that ‘subsidy is gone’ announcement. Inflation has spiraled making life unbearable for the masses. Cost of living has gone beyond the ordinary man, mak- ing life short and brutish. The President himself acknowledged how difficult life had become under his watch when in his new year speech he said “Over the past seven months of our administration, I have taken some difficult and yet necessary decisions to save our country from fiscal catastrophe. One of those decisions was the removal of fuel subsidy which had become an unsustainable financial burden on our country for more than four decades. Another was the removal of the chokehold of few people on our foreign exchange system that benefited only the rich and the most powerful among us.

Without doubt, these two decisions brought some discomfort to individuals, families and businesses. I am well aware that for some time now the conversations and debates have centred on the rising cost of living, high inflation which is now above 28% and the unacceptable high underemployment rate. From the boardrooms at Broad Street in Lagos to the main-streets of Kano and Nembe Creeks in Bayelsa, I hear the groans of Nigerians who work hard every day to provide for themselves and their families. I am not oblivious to the expressed and sometimes unexpressed frustrations of my fellow citizens. I know for a fact that some of our compatriots are even asking if this is how our administration wants to renew their hope.” It is with the recognition of the exacerbation of the misery of the majority that the President promised to accelerate the conversion of regular petrol vehicles to the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) compliant ones.

The argument was that CNG would be cheaper than petrol. The government equally said it had set aside N100 billion for the procurement of 3000 CNG buses to provide public transportation to the masses at affordable fares. Tinubu also promised to pay N35,000 Wage Award to workers across board to cushion the effect of the rising cost of living just as he promised to pay living wages to workers in this new year. But the CNG buses promised to provide affordable transportation have yet to be delivered even as the wage award promised the workers for six months was only paid once in September last year leaving several months in arrears. On the planned increase in workers salaries, the President in his new year broadcast said “We will work diligently to make sure every Nigerian feels the impact of their government. The economic aspirations and the material well-being of the poor, the most vulnerable and the working people shall not be neglected.

It is in this spirit that we are going to implement a new national living wage for our industrious workers this new year. It is not only good economics to do this, it is also a morally and politically correct thing to do.” This perhaps is good news for average government workers but critics wonder how workers in the private sector will benefit from wage award and salary increase? These are the pertinent questions that must be answered because both sets of workers patronize same market. This is notwithstanding the President’s vow to “work diligently to make sure every Nigerian feels the impact of their government.” The President equally promised systemic overhaul of the nation’s tax system that would guarantee prosperity for all even as he vowed to deliver on infrastructure with the hope of attracting both local and foreign investments to create the much needed jobs for the teeming unemployed youth population.

Specifically, Tinubu’s promises, christened the Renewed Hope Agenda’, were narrowed down to eight priority areas including national defence and internal security, job creation, macro- economic stability, investment environment optimization, human capital development, poverty reduction and social security. Evaluating the performance of his administration on internal security, his first priority area in the Renewed Hope Agenda, Tinubu said “Silently, we have worked to free captives from abductors. While we can’t beat our chest yet that we have solved all the security problems, we are working hard to ensure that we all have peace of mind in our homes, places of work and on the roads.” This of course indicated that Tinubu recognised that there were much more to be done in the area of internal security, especially in confronting the menaces of herders/farmers clashes, kidnappings and banditry across the country.

Dearth of infrastructure, especially power, has been a disincentive for both local and foreign investors in the country. Not a few multinational companies have closed shops in the last few months due to the volatility of the nation’s economy. Obviously, a diesel economy can not thrive because of the cost of energy since the removal of fuel subsidy by the government. In sync with his promise to deliver power, the President in his.new year’s speech said “Having laid the groundwork of our economic recovery plans within the last seven months of 2023, we are now poised to accelerate the pace of our service delivery across sectors. “Just this past December during COP28 in Dubai, the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and I agreed and committed to a new deal to speed up the delivery of the Siemens Energy power project that will ultimately deliver reliable supply of electricity to our homes and businesses under the Presidential Power Initiative which began in 2018.

“Other power installation projects to strengthen the reliability of our transmission lines and optimise the integrity of our National grid are ongoing across the country. My administration recognises that no meaningful economic transformation can happen without steady electricity supply. In 2024, we are moving a step further in our quest to restart local refining of petroleum products with Port Harcourt Refinery, and the Dangote Refinery which shall fully come on stream.” Without doubt, high cost of food items has been at the heart of the poverty pervading the land. The Tinubu’s administration has recognized the need to increase food production by not only encouraging mechanized and all seasons farming, but. also ensuring adequate security of farmers across the country. On the ease of doing business, the President said “I will fight every obstacle that impedes business competitiveness in Nigeria and I will not hesitate to remove any clog hindering our path to making Nigeria a destination of choice for local and foreign investments.”

In his determination to ensure food security, the President in his speech said “To ensure constant food supply, security and affordability, we will step up our plan to cultivate 500,000 hectares of farmlands across the country to grow maize, rice, wheat, millet and other staple crops. We launched the dry season farming with 120,000 hectares of land in Jigawa State last November under our National Wheat Development Programme.” Tinubu’s predecessor, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari was criticized for not supervising his.ministers and aides to ensure proper implementation and delivery of his policies and projects. Buhari’s appointees, according to critics, were left to their intuition without much conscious checks and balances from the President, their principal.

That, they say, was responsible for the failure of the former President in some areas. To avoid this pitfall, the President has left nobody in doubt of his supervisory prowess and his determination to succeed against all odds. He constantly reminds his appointees at various fora of the need to adhere strictly to his high standards in performance and his ability to hire and fire at will. The President re-echoed this warning of ‘perform or get sacked’ to his appointees in his new year speech when he said “I took an oath to serve this country and give my best at all times. Like I said in the past, no excuse for poor performance from any of my appointees will be good enough. “It is the reason I put in place a Policy Coordination, Evaluation, Monitoring and Delivery Unit in the Presidency to make sure that governance output improves the living condition of our people. We have set the parameters for evaluation. Within the first quarter of this new year, Ministers and Heads of Agencies with a future in this administration that I lead will continue to show themselves.”