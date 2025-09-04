Tinubu Belongs To All of Us – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has urged security agencies to remain neutral and professional in the unfolding political climate, stressing that Osun, home state of President Bola Tinubu must not be turned into a political battleground.

The Governor made the call during the decoration ceremony of his Aide-De-Camp (ADC), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ahmed Bio Abdulraman, held at the Government House, Osogbo.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed, the event was attended by the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan; State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Igbalawole Sotiyo; Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander, Leye Adegboyega; and other service chiefs.

Governor Adeleke commended the Nigeria Police Force for its professionalism, praising the Inspector General of Police and the Osun Command for their discipline and adherence to due process. He particularly lauded Commissioner Gotan’s leadership style, which, he noted, has promoted peace and order across the state.

While acknowledging the synergy among security agencies in Osun, Adeleke charged them to uphold neutrality in political activities.

“We should continue to maintain a level playing field. This is the home state of Mr. President. Mr. President belongs to all of us. Osun should not be turned into a battleground,” he stressed.

On the celebrant, Adeleke expressed joy over DSP Abdulraman’s promotion, describing him as an exemplary officer whose loyalty and discipline embody the values of the Nigeria Police. He noted that the Force remains a vital institution for Nigeria’s growth and stability.

He further highlighted the sacrifices of security operatives nationwide, describing the Nigeria Police as a “blessed organisation” deserving of the appreciation of both government and citizens.

In his goodwill message, CP Gotan congratulated DSP Abdulraman on his promotion, reminding him that elevation comes with added responsibilities. He urged the officer to remain committed to discipline, professionalism, and the highest ideals of policing.

Gotan assured the Governor of the command’s readiness to sustain peace and order in the state, noting that government support has been instrumental to their operations.

He also encouraged officers across Osun to emulate Abdulraman’s dedication, describing him as a role model within the Force.