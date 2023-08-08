Tinubu Begins Formation Of Presidential Committee For Tax Reforms

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

According to a statement issued by the President’s spokesperson, Dele Alake, the inauguration took place at the Presidential Villa’s Council Chamber in Abuja.

Speaking at the establishment of the tax reform committees, President Tinubu said the Federal Government cannot continue to tax poverty while promoting prosperity.

Recall that on July 7, the President approved the formation of the Committee, which would be led by Taiwo Oyedele, a former Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC).

According to a statement from the presidency, the formation of the committee is in keeping with his vow to remove all hurdles to the country’s economic growth.

The statement added that the committee will comprise experts from both the private and public sectors and have responsibility for the various aspects of tax law reform, fiscal policy design and coordination, harmonization of taxes, and revenue administration.