Tinubu Backs CBN’s Bank Recapitalisation – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday said the bank recapitalization is crucial to achieving a $1 trillion economy.

President Tinubu made this known in his goodwill message at the 40th anniversary of The Guardian Newspapers in Lagos.

The President who was represented by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga said

“Amid the general lull in the global economy, our ambition to attain a $1 trillion economy appears daunting. But we believe it is achievable, with God on our side and our collective determination.”

“This explains why the Vice President and I have been on the road, trying to attract huge investments in various facets of our economy: agriculture, oil and gas, renewable energy, and others.”

“To arrive at the $1 trillion economic destination, we believe that we must address the capital adequacy of our banks that will provide the fuel for the journey,” the President stated.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

New Telegraph Recalls that last Friday, the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, said commercial banks in the country would be directed to increase their capital base.

READ ALSO:

He said commercial banks currently don’t possess sufficient capital relative to the finance system needed in servicing a $1trn economy.

He said, “Considering the policy imperatives and the projected economic growth, it is crucial for us to evaluate the adequacy of our banking industry to serve the envisioned larger economy.

“It is not just about the stability of the financial system at the moment as we have already established at the current assessment to show stability.”

“However, we need to ask ourselves: will Nigerian banks have sufficient capital relative to the finance system needs in servicing a $1trn economy in the near future? In my opinion, the answer is ‘No’ unless we take action.”

“Therefore, we must make difficult decisions regarding capital adequacy. As a first step, the Central Bank will be directing banks to increase their capital.”

The last time the commercial banks increased their capital base was in 2005 when the current Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, was the Central bank Governor, Capital base was raised from N2bn to N25bn.