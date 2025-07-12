Tinubu Backs AFRIMA 2025 As FG Inaugurates LOC

Africa is set for another spectacular celebration of music, culture, and creativity as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially endorsed the 2025 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), which is scheduled to take place in Lagos from November 25 to 30.

The President’s endorsement came in response to a formal request from the African Union Commission (AUC) seeking Nigeria’s collaboration to host the prestigious awards show. Following this, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, inaugurated an inter-ministerial Local Organising Committee (LOC). The committee will work closely with the official host city, Lagos, the African Union and the International Committee of AFRIMA to ensure a historic event under the theme, “Unstoppable Africa.”

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at her office in Abuja, the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, expressed the ministry’s full readiness to collaborate with the Lagos State Government and AFRIMA to host what she described as the most memorable edition of the awards to date. She noted that AFRIMA aligns perfectly with President Tinubu’s vision of leveraging the creative industry to drive economic growth, national development, and cultural repositioning.

Musawa described the event as more than an awards show, calling it a vital platform for job creation, tourism promotion, and the authentic telling of African stories through music. She expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration between her ministry, Lagos State and AFRIMA, stating that together they will deliver a world-class event.

Also speaking at the event, the Director of Entertainment and Creative Economy in the ministry, Mrs. Ugochi Akudo-Nwosu, relayed President Tinubu’s official message of approval and praised his administration’s support for the creative sector. She thanked the President for granting Nigeria the opportunity to host the event, and acknowledged the support of the Honourable Minister and her counterpart in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who will co-chair the committee.

The newly inaugurated LOC comprises representatives from key federal ministries, including those responsible for arts and culture, information, foreign affairs, interior, youth development, education, and aviation. Key federal agencies such as the Nigerian Film Corporation, the National Film and Video Censors Board, and the National Council for Arts and Culture are also involved, alongside delegates from the AFRIMA International Committee and the African Union.

President and Executive Producer of AFRIMA, Mike Dada, expressed deep appreciation to the Federal Government for its quick and enthusiastic support. He praised President Tinubu for his visionary backing, describing it as a powerful signal that the government recognises and values the importance of the culture and creative industry. Dada also thanked the Lagos State Government for agreeing to host the event and for its consistent investment in the creative economy. He said Nigeria remains a cultural powerhouse and expressed confidence that AFRIMA 2025 will be the most unforgettable celebration of African creativity ever staged.

AFRIMA is returning to Nigeria after a successful edition hosted in Dakar, Senegal, under the leadership of President Macky Sall. The 2025 event, which will be broadcast live to 84 countries, continues the long-standing partnership with the African Union since its inception in 2014. The awards programme is designed to promote, develop and reward African music and talent globally through a comprehensive platform that includes an awards ceremony, music showcases, educational and business summits, and policy dialogue.

The 2025 AFRIMA event week will include high-profile activities from November 25 to 30, featuring a Diamond Showcase, Welcome Soiree, Africa Music Business Summit, AFRIMA Music Village with live performances from African artistes and nominees, a Nominees and Industry Party, and culminating in the grand awards ceremony on November 30.