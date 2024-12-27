Tinubu Attends Jumat Service At Lagos

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, attended Jumat prayers at the Lekki Central Mosque in Lagos State.

This marks his first public appearance since last week’s prayers at the Alausa Central Mosque.

During the service, Chief Imam Ridhwan Jamiu of Lagos Central Mosque urged the Muslim faithful to maintain gratitude in fortune and patience during adversity.

In his sermon, he lauded President Tinubu’s leadership and expressed confidence in his ability to lead Nigeria toward peace, security, and prosperity.

“We are proud of you. We thank God you have not disappointed us,” Imam Jamiu said, emphasizing the importance of accountability and justice in governance.

He also highlighted the President’s competence and urged him to sustain his commitment to fairness and justice.

The President, who arrived in Lagos on December 18, has been observing a low-profile festive season following the cancellation of public engagements to honour victims of stampedes in Oyo, Anambra, and the Federal Capital Territory.

President Tinubu also hosted the inaugural Presidential Media Chat on December 23 at his Ikoyi residence and has continued to receive visitors privately as part of the holiday celebrations.

The Imam’s remarks reaffirmed the Muslim community’s unwavering support for the President, with prayers for his continued success and accountability in leading the nation.

