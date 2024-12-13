Tinubu Attends Jibril, Bichi Children’s Wedding In Abuja

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, graced the Jumah Prayer and Wedding Fatiha of the children of Senator Barau Jibril (CFR), Deputy President of the 10th Senate, and His Highness Nasiru Ado Bayero (OFR), the Emir of Bichi.

The solemn ceremonies which took place at the National Mosque in Abuja drew dignitaries from across the country and commenced with Jumah prayers led by the Chief Imam of the National Mosque.

Following the prayers, the wedding Fatiha of the distinguished families was solemnized in accordance with Islamic traditions.

President Tinubu’s presence at the ceremony shows his respect for the country’s traditional and political leadership.

READ ALSO:

Other notable attendees included governors, ministers, members of the National Assembly, traditional rulers, and prominent figures from various sectors.

The union between the families of Senator Barau Jibril and the Emir of Bichi is seen as a significant alliance between Nigeria’s political and traditional institutions.

Security was heightened around the National Mosque and its environs to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"