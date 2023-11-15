Tinubu Attends Guinea-Bissau’s 50th Independence Anniversary Thursday

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday join other Heads of State and Government in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, to celebrate the country’s 50th Independence Anniversary and Armed Forces Day.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Wednesday, November 15.

According to him, Guinea-Bissau marked its 50th Independence Anniversary on September 24, 2023, but the government had scheduled all celebrations for November 16, 2023.

“President Tinubu will arrive in Bissau on Thursday for the ceremony, which will be hosted by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Shortly after the event, Tinubu will return to Nigeria on Thursday.

Tinubu had been away from the country attending the Saudi-Africa summit, where he wooed investors to come to Nigeria for a guaranteed return on investment.