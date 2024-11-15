Tinubu Attends Burial Of Late COAS, Lagbaja

Share

President Bola Tinubu has departed the Presidential Villa to attend the burial ceremony of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

The event, marked by military honours will be attended by high-ranking officials, military personnel, and dignitaries as they paid tribute to the late General’s distinguished service and dedication to Nigeria’s security.

Lagbaja was celebrated for his steadfast leadership and contributions to national defense.

President Tinubu’s presence at the event indicated his administration’s recognition of the immense sacrifices made by military leaders and troops.

Earlier, Tinubu had conveyed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and to the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the military and honoring those who dedicate their lives to safeguarding the nation.

