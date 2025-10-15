Tinubu Attends Aqaba Process Meeting In Rome

President Bola Tinubu is currently attending the Aqaba Process Heads of State and Government Level Meeting taking place at the Italian National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome.

The high-level meeting, which follows Tuesday’s technical sessions, is part of the Aqaba Process, a counter-terrorism initiative launched in 2015 by King Abdullah II of Jordan to strengthen global and regional collaboration against terrorism and violent extremism.

2025 edition focuses specifically on the security crises in West Africa, where nations continue to battle expanding terrorist networks, transnational crime, and maritime insecurity.

READ ALSO:

According to reports, discussions at the meeting will address strategies to combat online radicalisation, disrupt digital networks that facilitate terrorist propaganda and recruitment, and coordinate regional and international counter-terrorism efforts.

The forum also highlights the growing overlap between land-based terrorism in the Sahel region and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, which has emerged as one of the world’s most dangerous maritime zones.

Tinubu is accompanied by a high-powered delegation including Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Mohammed, among others.