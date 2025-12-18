Tinubu Attends APC Nat’l Caucus Meeting At Presidential Villa

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday evening attended the National Caucus meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, alongside key stakeholders of the party.

The President arrived at the venue of the meeting at about 7:41 p.m. in the company of Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, as well as the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The ongoing meeting is being attended by the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen; APC governors; members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC); and principal officers of the National Assembly.

Also present at the meeting are former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and governors who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC. They include Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri; Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah; Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara; Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno; Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori; and Taraba State Governor, Kefas Agbu.

Former Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, who was recently released from detention, is also in attendance.

Details later.