Tinubu Attends Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Opening Ceremony 

Share

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu on Tuesday graced the opening ceremony of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) and the Sustainability Prize Award Ceremony.

Speaking at the event, President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to advancing global climate action and sustainable development.

Tinubu’s participation in the high-profile event highlights his administration’s focus on renewable energy, climate resilience, and fostering innovative solutions to address environmental challenges.

New Telegraph reports that since his arrival in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, January 12, Tinubu has been actively involved in strategic discussions and meetings to strengthen Nigeria’s role in sustainability and regional cooperation.

READ ALSO:

Earlier in his visit, President Tinubu held a crucial meeting with Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola.

The discussion focused on leveraging private-sector expertise and investment to accelerate Nigeria’s transition to renewable energy and bolster economic growth.

On the eve of ADSW, Tinubu engaged in a meaningful conversation with Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

The dialogue centred on the need for African nations to harness their vast resources, human capital, and innovative capacities to achieve economic self-reliance.

Tinubu emphasized the importance of intra-African trade and collaboration, declaring, “Africa has what it takes to develop itself. The time for Africa is now.”

Also, the opening ceremony witnessed the Sustainability Prize Award Ceremony where organizations and innovators driving change in clean energy, water management, and food security were celebrated.

As the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week progresses, Tinubu’s efforts to promote a sustainable and resilient future for Nigeria and the African continent remain at the forefront of his agenda.

Share

Please follow and like us: