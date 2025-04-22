Tinubu, Atiku, Kalu, Obi Mourn Exit Of Pontiff

Share

President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Mr Peter Obi have joined the Catholic faithful and Christians worldwide in mourning the passing of Pope Francis, a humble servant of God, tireless champion of the poor, moral compass who worked for a better and united world.

The President in a tribute to the late Pope noted that Francis built bridges between faiths, the rich and poor in society. Tinubu’s tribute read in part: “His passing, coming just after the celebration of Christ’s resurrection, is a sacred return to his Maker at a time of renewed hope for Christians. “His Holiness served the Church and the Master of the Church until the end.

In 2013, he stepped onto the global stage with a message of mercy, urging us to see the face of Christ in the marginalised, the refugees, the migrants, and the forgotten.

“He challenged the powerful to act with justice, called nations to welcome the stranger, and reminded us that our common home— this Earth—is a gift we must protect for future generations.

“He was an instrument of peace that deeply embodied the message of Christ: love for God and love for humanity. In a time of division, he built bridges between faiths, the rich and the poor.

“He was a steadfast advocate for the Developing World, where he consistently spoke against economic injustice and ceaselessly prayed for peace and stability in troubled regions. “His encyclicals were not only doctrinal and seminal but also timely and relevant.

Through his pastoral letters, the Pope offered spiritual clarity and hope in an increasingly complex world. He charted a path of renewal for all humanity through his words and deeds. “In my 2025 Easter Message, I joined the Christian faithful in thanksgiving for the convalescing pontiff.

I was happy to watch his appearance to deliver the traditional Easter Sunday blessing in St Peter’s Basilica. “Alas, the Lord called him home a day after, making the world lose its most trenchant voice for justice and action against climate change.

May the good Lord, whom he served with all his might, receive him into His eternal bosom. On behalf of the government and the people of Nigeria, I extend condolences to the Catholic Church, the global Catholic Community, and the Christian faithful.”

On his part, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said the death of Pope Francis marked the end of an era “defined by humility, moral courage, and an unwavering commitment to the service of humanity.” Atiku in a statement described the late Catholic pontiff as a trailblazer who “dared to walk where no one has gone.”

