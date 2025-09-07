Tinubu At Igede Agba Festival: My Govt Runs On Principle of Inclusivity

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Igede Traditional Council for preserving the Igede Agba New Yam Festival, describing it as a beacon of unity among the Igede people.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, at this year’s edition of the cultural festival held at the Oju Local Government headquarters in Benue State, said his administration is built on the principle of inclusivity.

He emphasized the critical role of traditional institutions in fostering peace, unity, and national development, noting that they remain vital tools for addressing Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges.

The President also praised the Adiharu of Igede, HRH CP Oga Ero (rtd), for hosting another successful edition of the rich cultural celebration. He highlighted that under his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, all regions of the country are experiencing rapid growth across multiple sectors.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda has touched every region of the country, with the economy growing on a positive trajectory as both the base and superstructure are accelerating rapidly,” Tinubu stated.

He further disclosed that Benue State has benefited significantly from his administration through strategic appointments and infrastructure projects, with more to come. He specifically announced the award of contract for the construction of the Oju-Ogoja Road, a development warmly welcomed by the host community.

In his remarks, the Adiharu of Igede, HRH CP Oga Ero (rtd), expressed gratitude to the President for honoring the invitation to the festival and for prioritizing the needs of the Igede people.

“We are overwhelmed with joy at the news of the award for the construction of the Oju-Ogoja Road. This road has been a nightmare to us for years until your government graciously came to our rescue,” the monarch said.

The festival drew large crowds, including government officials, traditional leaders, and cultural enthusiasts, who celebrated the rich heritage and resilience of the Igede people.